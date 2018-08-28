Shelby County Sheriff's Office looking to add to their team

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add more people to their team to keep you safe. In particular, they are looking for more deputy sheriffs.

If you want to apply, you must be 20 years old to test and 21 years old to hire. You must have a high school diploma and you must also be a U.S. Citizen. You do not have to have a history in law enforcement, but it is always helpful to have a law enforcement or military background.

Deputy Sheriffs usually start out working in the patrol unit. Captain Jay Fondren with Shelby County Sheriff's Office says if you are looking for a rewarding job and care about the community, the sheriff’s office encourages you to apply.

"Building a relationship with the community that we serve that is important to use so as a result of that the support that we receive from the citizens is really overwhelming," Captain Fondren explains.

They test applicants every Friday until November. You can go to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office website to apply. www.shelbylepb.com

