Matt: Higher rain chances return Thursday

The heat is in full blast Tuesday afternoon with many locations in the upper 80s and lower 90s at noon. When you factor in the humidity, it feels like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Radar is mostly quiet, but we are seeing a few spotty showers popping up. Rain chance at only 20 percent. If you plan on attending the last home game for Barons baseball, it will likely stay mostly dry and warm. Can't rule out an isolated shower early in the game. Temperatures cooling down into the lower 80s and upper 70s.



Next Big Thing: Get ready for higher rain chances starting tomorrow and for the end of the work week as moisture increases across the Southeast. Rain chances around 40-50 percent on Thursday and Friday. More clouds and higher rain chances will translate to temperatures in the upper 80s. We could see some showers and storms before kickoff for the UAB and Samford football games Thursday evening.



Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Temperatures appear to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a 30 percent chance for a few storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances possible in Orlando for the Alabama game. Temperatures in the mid 80s around kickoff.



First Alert on Tropics: September is the most active month for the Atlantic Hurricane season. Unfortunately, models are indicating lowering pressures and potential storms developing in the tropical Atlantic this weekend and into next week. An area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Still very far away, but it will be something to watch as it moves to the west. Development will be slow to occur.



