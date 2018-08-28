DNA in mask used in Jefferson Co. home invasion leads to murder arrest

The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a woman they say has been missing since Sunday.More >>
We're tracking a few showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, though the main cluster is near Sumter County and slowly moving northward.More >>
DNA evidence from a mask found at a crime scene in Jefferson County has led to an arrest. 40-year-old Jason Dale Boatwright, 40, of Bessemer is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.More >>
The Jefferson County EMA will be testing a new siren activation systemMore >>
The heat is in full blast Tuesday afternoon with many locations in the upper 80s and lower 90s at noon.More >>
