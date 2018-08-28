Top 10 showdown taking place Saturday in Atlanta

A top 10 showdown goes down Saturday in Atlanta between number 6 Washington and number 9 Auburn. It's the first-ever meeting between both schools.

"Our players and coaches are glad that game week is finally here. We're excited to play one of the best teams in the country in Washington."

Mercedes Benz Stadium hasn't been kind to the Tigers in recent history with Auburn dropping both their final two games of the year played in that stadium last season, Georgia and Central Florida. Coach quickly reminded everyone that this is a new year and new opportunities lie ahead for the team in Atlanta.

As far as roster updates go, former Charles Henderson standout linebacker Richard McBryde will be out for the season following a neck injury. "We are really sad for him. He's been with us for a long time and he was poised to have a good season," said Malzahn.

For the quarterbacks, no surprise that Jarrett Stidham returns as the starting quarterback and it was announced in fall camp that Malik Willis will be the backup. Joey Gatewood has a thumb issue, so Cord Sandberg will be the third available signal-caller for the Tigers in Atlanta.

The Tigers have won 10 out of the last 12 openers going back to 2006. As the head coach of the Tigers, Malzahn has won four out of the last five.

Kickoff is 2:30 CT on Saturday in Atlanta.

