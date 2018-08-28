Tuscaloosa City School Board launches 'Stronger Libraries' campaign

The Tuscaloosa City School Board just launched a campaign for stronger libraries and stronger schools.



This comes after they discovered some troubling data about their libraries.



Tuscaloosa City Schools (TCS) found many of their libraries lack variety, which could be hurting students' desire to read more.



TCS recently learned not one of their school libraries meets the state standard for being an exemplary library.



So, the school board started what they call a passion project to raise the $1.7 million it would take to bring all 18 libraries from where they are, which is average to excellent.



School officials are confident this could also make a real difference in increasing literacy rates.



“A lot of our students they say they don't like to read, when really they just don't have books that interest them,” said Georgia Tidwell, West Lawn Middle School Librarian.

“Most of our communities have no idea that school libraries are in the state that they're in. And we have such faith in our communities that if they just knew what the issue was, they would be delighted to help with this issue,” said Andrew Maxey Director of special programs TCS.

Local school librarians have also started a social media campaign to get the word out. It's called #mylibrarystory.



