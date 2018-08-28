Chris Stapleton tops list of nominees for CMA Awards - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chris Stapleton tops list of nominees for CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chris Stapleton topped the list of finalists Tuesday with five nominations for the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards.

Stapleton is vying for entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, single of the year for "Broken Halos," album of the year for "From A Room: Volume 2" and song of the year for "Broken Halos." It was his third nomination for entertainer of the year and fourth consecutive for male vocalist.

Producer and musician Dann Huff received four nominations, including musician of the year, single of the year for "Drinkin' Problem," album of the year for "Graffiti U," and album of the year for "Life Changes." Huff has won musician of the year three other times.

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban each received three nominations. This is Urban's 14th nomination for male vocalist of the year.

The year's biggest country song, "Meant To Be," by pop-country crossover artist Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line was nominated for single of the year. Other nominees in that category were Stapleton's "Broken Halos," ''Drinkin' Problem" by Midland, Aldean's "Drowns the Whiskey" featuring Miranda Lambert, and D + Shay's "Tequila."

Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Chris Janson, Midland and Brett Young were nominated for new artist.

The nominations were announced from entertainer Luke Bryan's restaurant and bar in Nashville on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"Anytime you're nominated for entertainer of the year, it's so rewarding," Bryan said. "You get to share it with your fans."

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the show on Nov. 14.

