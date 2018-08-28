Chef Eryka Perry: Mushroom and Leak Ragout

Ingredients:

1/2 lb Mixed Mushrooms (oyster, shiitake, bella, etc), sliced

2 Large Leeks, (white and tender pale green parts only), cleaned and cut into think semi circles

1/2 Lemon, juiced

1/4 C Bourbon

4 Cloves Garlic, minced

3 TBS Butter

1/4 C Heavy Cream

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Heat a large skillet over a medium high heat.

Add the butter, allow to just melt. Add the leeks and the garlic.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are tender.

Add the mushrooms and continue cooking, without disturbing until they dry out and begin to brown.

Deglaze the pan with bourbon and lemon juice.

Add heavy cream, allow to thicken, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve over creamy grits, along side seared scallops, or your choice of deliciousness

