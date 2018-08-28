Authorities searching for inmate who escaped Childersburg work c - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities searching for inmate who escaped Childersburg work center

Marcus Jermaine Smith (Source: AL Dept. of Corrections) Marcus Jermaine Smith (Source: AL Dept. of Corrections)
CHILDERSBURG, AL (WBRC) -

Talladega authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work center early this morning. 

Marcus Jermaine Smith is a 35-year-old black man who stands 6-feet tall. He weighs 180-pounds. Smith has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing state whites at the Childersburg Community Work Center around 5:12 a.m.

Smith is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree assault. 

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call their local authorities or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

