5 young poets each receive fellowships worth $25,800 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

5 young poets each receive fellowships worth $25,800

NEW YORK (AP) - Five young poets have received fellowships worth more than $25,000 apiece.

On Tuesday, the Poetry Foundation and Poetry magazine announced this year's winners of the Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship. The poets are Safia Elhillo, Hieu Minh Nguyen, sam sax, Natalie Scenters-Zapico, and Paul Tran. With prize money totaling $129,000, each will be given $25,800.

The fellowship was started in 1989. Winners must be between age 21 and 31 and the money is meant to give them time to write and study poetry. Work from each of the five winners will appear in the December issue of Poetry magazine.

Previous poetry fellows include Katherine Larson, Roger Reeves and Christian Wiman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

