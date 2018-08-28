The Latest: 100s line up to pay respects to Aretha Franklin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: 100s line up to pay respects to Aretha Franklin

DETROIT (AP) - The Latest on the first day of a public viewing of Aretha Franklin at a storied Detroit museum (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Hundreds of people are lining up to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

Fans outside Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History have been talking about their memories of the Queen of Soul as they wait before dawn Tuesday for the start of public viewing. Occasionally the crowd bursts into song.

Many of those in line are from Detroit, but others traveled from as far as Las Vegas and Miami.

Paula Marie Seniors says the setting for the public viewings Tuesday and Wednesday couldn't be more fitting. The associate professor of Africana studies at Virginia Tech says Franklin is "being honored almost like a queen at one of the most important black museums in the United States."

Franklin died Aug. 16 at age 76 of pancreatic cancer.

Seniors says the Queen of Soul was "a singer of the universe." Yet she added Franklin, who died at age 76 on Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer, also was "so unapologetically black" and "so proud of being a black woman."

The museum hosted a similar viewing for civil rights icon Rosa Parks after her 2005 death.

