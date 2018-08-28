Louis C.K. performs after admitting sexual misconduct - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Louis C.K. performs after admitting sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) - Comedian Louis C.K. has returned to the stage for apparently the first time after he admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct.

He made an unannounced appearance Sunday night at the Comedy Cellar in New York City's Greenwich Village.

The club's owner, Noam Dworman, told the New York Times he watched a video of the appearance. He says the 50-year-old was "very relaxed" and was greeted by an ovation from the audience. He says he performed "typical Louis C.K. stuff."

Five women last November accused the comedian of inappropriate behavior. He released a statement in which he said the stories were true and he expressed remorse for his actions.

The actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of a movie release.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

