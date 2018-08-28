Matt lets you know which days could give us our best rain chance

We are starting out this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 70s. We are dry but it definitely feels muggy. It is going to be another hot afternoon across Central Alabama. Temperatures expected to climb into the upper 80s by noon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices could reach around 100°F this afternoon. Rain chances remain low this afternoon around 20 percent.

Next Big Thing: Rain chances are expected to increase tomorrow and especially on Thursday and Friday as a system to our north begins to enhance our rain chances. Storms will be scattered and a few could be strong with gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Rain chances around 40-50% on both Thursday and Friday. Hopefully, the activity will diminish by the time we begin college football with Samford and UAB both playing Thursday evening. Temperatures will cool a little with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Labor Day Weekend: Forecast looking like a typical summertime pattern with a chance for a few pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances around 20-30 percent through Labor Day. High temperatures in the lower 90s.



