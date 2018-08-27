Father shot in head on I-59 back home, walking

Marcus Mauldin showing progress after being shot in head on I-59 (Source: WBRC)

There's some good news to share from the family of the father shot on I-59 a couple weekends ago.

A new social media post shows Marcus Mauldin at home and walking around after someone shot him in the head while he and his wife Dakoda drove down the interstate August 18th.

Mauldin's wife said she thought there was an explosion, but didn't realize her husband had been shot until she saw the bullet in his head.

Now, a little over a week later, she's sharing these pictures of Marcus's incredible recovery.

