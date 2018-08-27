B'ham police investigate after car burned to crisp

A car was burned to a crisp after one man said someone firebombed his wife's car.

That car belonged to the man's wife who was thankfully inside their home with their child at the time. Now, he's furious and wants whoever is responsible to come forward.

The homeowner, who does not want to be named, said it happened around 8:30 Friday night. He said someone used a large stone to break the car window.

The car was parked in front of their home on the 4700 block of 8th Avenue. Police told the homeowner there are persons of interest and are continuing to investigate.

On top of stepping up patrols around the neighborhood, police are asking anyone with information about this car fire to call Birmingham Police.

