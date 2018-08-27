New app takes headache out of Bama gameday parking

We're on your side with an app that takes the pain out of parking.

It's called Clutch!, and it's coming to Tuscaloosa for the first University of Alabama home football game.

First, you choose which Alabama home football game you want to attend, where you want to park, and how much you want to pay.

Within a couple clicks, you've got a reserved spot.

No waiting. No stress.

"Think about us as the Airbnb of gameday parking, or the Uber of gameday parking," said Clutch! CEO Hunter Strickler.

Strickler said the app uses a simple platform to connect fans with sellers who have parking spots around Bryant-Denny stadium on a fall Saturday.

If you're looking to reserve a spot September 8th, you can pick the first game, Arkansas State, and see a list of available spots, either by distance to the stadium or price.

"Look at these spots right here in Tuscaloosa, select one, and then we're going to see all the live details," explained Strickler. "When can you arrive when do you have to depart by."

You reserve your spot, and pay ahead.

It's an idea some University of Alabama students are looking forward to cashing in on.

"It helps me out because I'm a college student so I need more money," said Giselle Contreras. "I don't have my car here so I have an extra parking spot at the apartment. I f someone wants to use that, so they could be so close to the stadium, it works out for the both of us."

If you're selling spots, you need to contact the app a couple days before the actual event.

That way, Clutch! can approve the lot as a legitimate address and confirm the number of spaces.

The seller gets paid within three business days after the event.

"With technology now, it just makes it so much easier now for that transaction and that process to go by a lot smoother," said Contreras.

You can find the app by typing Clutch! into your app store. It's free to download. It's up and running now, and will be available for all Alabama home games this football season.

