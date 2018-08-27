First Alert Weather: Low rain chances continue in the short term

Another dry night ahead and a dry start to Tuesday!

It will feel near 100 degrees on Tuesday afternoon and there will be a 20% coverage of showers and perhaps a storm in the afternoon. It will be even hotter with a slightly higher rain chance on Wednesday.

Our Next Big Thing will be scattered showers and storms each afternoon starting on Thursday and lingering through Labor Day. This is good news since abnormally dry conditions have developed but bad because the Skeeter Meter will likely go up!

The activity will tend to wane in the evening hours and that’s good news for the start of the UAB and Samford football season.

If you are hanging out inside on Saturday and watching Alabama or Auburn play their first game of the season, just be mindful that storms may interrupt your barbeque plans or reception but the coverage will only be about 40% as of now.

Labor Day looks hot and we will once again see scattered showers and storms.

Fall officially begins in 25 days though I don’t see a cooldown until maybe the middle of September!

