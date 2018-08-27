Back-to-school colds are common

When children return to school, they're exposed to reading, writing, and sometimes, a respiratory virus.

"Once you have a whole bunch of kids, especially if they're in the lower grades and in small classrooms with a lot of other kids they haven't been exposed to over time, it doesn't take a lot of time before they start to share germs with one another, unfortunately," says Dr. Max Hale with Birmingham Pediatric Associates.

He says they've already started seeing affected patients. "Commonly, every year a few weeks into school, we'll see kids begin to show up with typical cold symptoms and sometimes they'll come in with complications of their colds, like ear infections," said Dr. Hale.

So what can you do to protect your child?

Dr. Hale says hand sanitizer may be the best defense along with teaching them to be minduful about not sharing supplies as much as possbile.

And parents should also realize the older their child gets, the fewer colds they're likely to catch.

But they're common for the little ones.

"Typically, for the younger grades, kids may have six to eight colds a year and typically they'll last a week, sometimes two weeks before their symptoms go away completely," said Dr. Hale.

