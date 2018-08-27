UA Play about segregation hopes to be a slam dunk off-Broadway

The University of Alabama goes off-Broadway.. but not until it dribbles its new play about segregation by you on campus this week.

Separate and Equal is a play about a hypothetical basketball game between black and white teens in segregated Birmingham in 1951. Before taking this production off-Broadway in New York City, it will be presented Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 each night at the Gallaway Theatre.

The play weaves basketball with dance as it takes viewers back to this era in civil rights history. Warning for coarse language because of the subject matter. Tickets are 5 dollars for students and 10 dollars for adults, but get them fast. It's a small space.

"It's a small court and the audience is on top of the court so they are going to experience it like they are really at a game. The play also has some very uncomfortable topics as well. So, there's no place to run from them," said Seth Panitch, UA theatre and dance professor.

And if you miss the performances at the Capstone, the play will debut off-Broadway September 5 through September 30.

