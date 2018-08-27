Weinstein seeks to appeal judge's casting couch ruling - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Weinstein seeks to appeal judge's casting couch ruling

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein want to appeal a court ruling that lets an aspiring actress' lawsuit equating Hollywood's casting couch to sex trafficking move forward.

The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court Monday asking a judge to let them immediately appeal his ruling two weeks ago that gave the lawsuit the green light.

Kadian Noble said that Weinstein molested her in 2014 in a Cannes, France, hotel room.

Judge Robert Sweet ruled that the lawsuit was fairly brought under sex trafficking laws because the proverbial casting couch could be considered a "commercial sex act."

Weinstein's lawyers argued there was no legal precedent for the ruling. They said the sex trafficking statute could not be used if there was no allegation of trafficking women.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • On second thought: Trump, Cohen lawyers stumble on facts

    On second thought: Trump, Cohen lawyers stumble on facts

    Monday, August 27 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-08-27 17:26:42 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-08-28 00:04:47 GMT
    Lawyer walks back assertions that Cohen could tell special prosecutor Trump had prior knowledge of meeting with a Russian lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.More >>
    Lawyer walks back assertions that Cohen could tell special prosecutor Trump had prior knowledge of meeting with a Russian lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.More >>

  • Plans on making untraceable 3D guns can't be posted online

    Plans on making untraceable 3D guns can't be posted online

    Monday, August 27 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-08-27 18:06:45 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-08-28 00:03:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...
    A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.More >>
    A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.More >>

  • Hotel security in Vegas, elsewhere hasn't earned US backing

    Hotel security in Vegas, elsewhere hasn't earned US backing

    Monday, August 27 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-08-27 13:42:44 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-08-28 00:03:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows of a room are broken after a high-stakes gambler opened fire on a concert below in a mass shooting from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas. Stadiums, corporate ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows of a room are broken after a high-stakes gambler opened fire on a concert below in a mass shooting from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas. Stadiums, corporate ...
    Hotels not among facilities that have earned U.S. liability protections after strengthening their security since 9/11.More >>
    Hotels not among facilities that have earned U.S. liability protections after strengthening their security since 9/11.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly