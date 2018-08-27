The White House lowered its flag to half-staff once again Monday after a facing growing backlash over the decision to raise it.

The flag had been flying at half-staff in honor of Senator John McCain but was raised earlier in the day.

President Trump later released a statement which said:

Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment. I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday. At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy. Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services.

So what is the proper flag protocol?

According to the flag code, for congressional members, the flag is lowered on the day of death and the day after. However, the president has the authority to extend that time period through a proclamation.

