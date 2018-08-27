Malzahn gives a sneak peek into Auburn's opener

Auburn University will play its third straight game at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta with this Saturday's opponent being Washington.

The previous two games against Georgia and Central Florida did not go so well. Meaning the Tigers have something to prove and end a two-game slide.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was in Birmingham on Monday to speak to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club and he says the Tigers are excited about the season.



"There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the first game, but we have had a great Fall Camp and I'm excited for us to show how hard we have worked," said Malzahn. "This team has unlimited potential, but we have to play sound football in all three phases."



The Tigers opening game takes place Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 kick against the Huskies out of the PAC-12.

