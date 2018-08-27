Man accused of stealing from customers at area grocery store

Police in Moody and Mountain Brook are searching for a suspect they say was caught on camera stealing from customers at an area grocery store.

In the photos, police say you can see the man reaching into women's purses while they were shopping at an area Publix.

The pictures with this story were posted by Moody Police on their Facebook page.

Police belive the suspect drives the white Honda Accord in the photos.

If you have any information or recognize the man, you're asked to call the Moody Police Department.

