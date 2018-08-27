Jefferson County testing new siren system

The Jefferson County EMA will be testing a new siren activation system Tuesday, August 28th through Thursday, August 30th from 9 to 11 a.m. each day.

The new system will alert only those parts of the county in the direct line of the storm or what’s known as the polygon. Before now, any time a warning was issued all the sirens in Jefferson County went off.

“We want people to heed the warnings. And so the best way we can do that is to bring the sirens out of the 1950s and bring them into the 21st century,” said Chris Tate, Jefferson County EMA.

EMA Officials say during the test if you hear a siren to please let them know on social media @EMAJeffCoAL or by phone 205-254-2039.

Please open the picture to see when your area will be tested.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.