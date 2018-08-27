Coroner: Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul died of heart disease - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Coroner: Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul died of heart disease

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of the metal band Pantera, died of natural causes including heart disease.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced Monday that Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died June 22 at home in Las Vegas from cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart.

Coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition in his death.

Abbott and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup with Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

