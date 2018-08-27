B'ham PD respond to I-59/20 after report of man shot

The Birmingham Police Department confirms they responded to an incident on Interstate 59/20 southbound Monday afternoon after a report of a man shot.

When they arrived at the scene near the 31st Street Exit near downtown Birmingham, they found a currently unidentified man shot in the arm. Police say his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

We're told the man was shot outside of a store located on Montclair Road and was en route to a hospital for treatment.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. No other details have been released, but we'll update this story as needed.

