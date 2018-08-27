B'ham PD respond to I-59/20 after report of man shot

The actual work to bring down the 20-59 interstate bridges in Birmingham may face a delay.More >>
The actual work to bring down the 20-59 interstate bridges in Birmingham may face a delay.More >>
The Jefferson County EMA will be testing a new siren activation systemMore >>
The Jefferson County EMA will be testing a new siren activation systemMore >>
The Birmingham Police Department confirms they responded to a scene on Interstate 59 northbound Monday afternoon after a report of a man shot.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department confirms they responded to a scene on Interstate 59 northbound Monday afternoon after a report of a man shot.More >>
Police in Moody and Mountain Brook are searching for a suspect they say was caught on camera stealing from customers at an area grocery store.More >>
Police in Moody and Mountain Brook are searching for a suspect they say was caught on camera stealing from customers at an area grocery store.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in an early morning hit-and-run.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in an early morning hit-and-run.More >>