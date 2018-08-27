Schedule for the second week of Sideline 2018

We're one week in and rolling to another set of games this Friday night - it's time for week 2 of Sideline 2018!

We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week, and our Coach of the Week.

And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It’s up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season.

Here are the games that we will be attending this Friday night, August 31. We'll see you this Friday at 10:08 p.m.!

Game of the Week 1: Maplesville at Fultondale

Game of the Week 2: Piedmont at Addison

Homewood at Vestavia Hills

Mortimer Jordan at Cullman

Arab at West Point

Ramsay at Pinson Valley

Athens at Gardendale

Winfield at Fayette County

Vincent at Holy Spirit

Minor at Paul Bryant

Tuscaloosa County at Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa)

Oxford at Gadsden City

Moody at Etowah

Spain Park at Bessemer City

Tarrant at Midfield

St. John's College at Hoover

Hueytown at Helena

Calera at Pell City

John Carroll at Leeds

Montevallo at Shelby County

Briarwood at Chelsea

Jacksonville at Alexandria

White Plains at Ohatchee

Parker at Huffman

American Christian Academy at Woodlawn

