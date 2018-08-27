Saban not ready to make call on No. 1 Alabama's quarterback

Normally Lisa Pritchard's feet are all you see on display. Because, let's be honest, Bully is the star of the show. But the woman on the other end of the leash is responsible for the well-being of MSU's fan favorite.More >>
Normally Lisa Pritchard's feet are all you see on display. Because, let's be honest, Bully is the star of the show. But the woman on the other end of the leash is responsible for the well-being of MSU's fan favorite.More >>
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the gameMore >>
Rolison set a new career high in K's as the Rebels won 9-2. Ole Miss had a 6-run 2nd inning to take command of the regional opener. They'll face Tennessee Tech Sunday at 4:00pm.More >>
Rolison set a new career high in K's as the Rebels won 9-2. Ole Miss had a 6-run 2nd inning to take command of the regional opener. They'll face Tennessee Tech Sunday at 4:00pm.More >>
Coach Nick Saban isn't saying who will start at quarterback for No. 1 Alabama in the season opener Saturday against Louisville.More >>
Coach Nick Saban isn't saying who will start at quarterback for No. 1 Alabama in the season opener Saturday against Louisville.More >>
Former Alabama football player turned UFC fighter Eryk Anders picked up another big win tonight.More >>
Former Alabama football player turned UFC fighter Eryk Anders picked up another big win tonight.More >>
Alabama has given athletic director Greg Byrne a raise and three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025.More >>
Alabama has given athletic director Greg Byrne a raise and three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide held its second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The workout lasted roughly 130 plays and just under two hours on a cloudy and humid Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide held its second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The workout lasted roughly 130 plays and just under two hours on a cloudy and humid Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.More >>
University of Alabama baseball player Keith Holcombe is ready to play against Jacksonville State University Tuesday out on the diamond.More >>
University of Alabama baseball player Keith Holcombe is ready to play against Jacksonville State University Tuesday out on the diamond.More >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
The Jackson native shot 69 on Sunday to complete an 11 shot victory. Furr finished at -12 overall, recording four straight rounds in the 60's.More >>
The Jackson native shot 69 on Sunday to complete an 11 shot victory. Furr finished at -12 overall, recording four straight rounds in the 60's.More >>
Reigning national champion Alabama has been picked to win the Southeastern Conference championship in a preseason media poll.More >>
Reigning national champion Alabama has been picked to win the Southeastern Conference championship in a preseason media poll.More >>
Familiar faces ran into each other at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, next to the College Football Hall of Fame, Wednesday.More >>
Familiar faces ran into each other at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, next to the College Football Hall of Fame, Wednesday.More >>
Damien Harris has led the Alabama Crimson Tide in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and he's looking to make it a third.More >>
Damien Harris has led the Alabama Crimson Tide in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and he's looking to make it a third.More >>