UCLA bars 6 players for opener in Chip Kelly's UCLA debut

UCLA bars 6 players for opener in Chip Kelly's UCLA debut

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - UCLA has suspended six players for unspecified rules violations for its season opener against Cincinnati.

Chip Kelly is making his debut as UCLA's coach on Saturday. He said Monday if "you do something wrong, there's a punishment that's involved in it."

Offensive lineman Boss Tagaloa and tight end Devin Asiasi are suspended three games each, and running back Soso Jamabo is suspended for two games. Defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, defensive back Mo Osling and defensive lineman Moses Robinson-Carr will not play in the opener.

Jamabo rushed for 446 yards and a team-high six touchdowns last season, but the senior has not met expectations. He came to UCLA with as a five-star recruit and a marquee signing by former coach Jim Mora.

Odighizuwa is the younger brother of former UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa. Last season, he played as reserve as a redshirt freshman.

