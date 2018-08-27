Matt: Heat and humidity continues to build across the state

Good Monday afternoon! Already getting very warm at the lunch hour with several locations in the mid to upper 80s. When you factor in dew points in the lower 70s, it feels like it is in the 90s. We are generally dry now with a party cloudy sky, and we'll likely stay dry for most of today. Can't rule out an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. Rain chance only at 10 percent. High temperatures in the low to possibly a few mid 90s in a few spots.

Next Big Thing: The bigger story for the last week of August will be the increase in our rain chances come Thursday and Friday. Rain chances going from 20 percent Tuesday to around 50 percent on Thursday. High temperatures climbing into the lower 90s this week with lows in the 70s. Heat indices will likely climb into the upper 90s to near 100. Heat and humidity will likely continue as we head into the weekend and into Labor Day. The Climate Prediction Center is showing higher odds we'll see warmer than average temperatures for the eastern half of the United States as we move into the first week of September.

You can get the latest forecasts by downloading our WBRC First Alert Weather app. Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.