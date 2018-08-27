Farm Burger Sauce
Ingredients
2 cups diced pickles
2 cups minced celery
½ ea diced red onions
1 qt. mayo
1/2 cup chili garlic sauce
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp celery seed
salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Drain pickles through china cap (with force) before and after using food processor.
Buzz pickles, red onions and celery in food processor (don't overdo it).
Mix all ingredients together & enjoy!
