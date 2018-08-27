Farm Burger Sauce

Ingredients

2 cups diced pickles

2 cups minced celery

½ ea diced red onions

1 qt. mayo

1/2 cup chili garlic sauce

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp celery seed

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Drain pickles through china cap (with force) before and after using food processor.

Buzz pickles, red onions and celery in food processor (don't overdo it).

Mix all ingredients together & enjoy!