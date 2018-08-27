Woodstock Elem. School on lockdown while authorities look for burglary suspect

A Bibb County elementary school is on lockdown.
Woodstock Police Chief Len Price tells WBRC Woodstock Elementary is on lockdown while authorities from Tuscaloosa County, Jefferson County and Woodstock police search for a burglary suspect in the woods about a mile from the school.
We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.
