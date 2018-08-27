Lockdown at Woodstock Elem. School lifted; burglary suspect captured

A Bibb County elementary school was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Monday morning.

Woodstock Police Chief Len Price said Woodstock Elementary was on lockdown while authorities from Tuscaloosa County, Jefferson County and Woodstock police searched for a burglary suspect in the woods about a mile from the school.

Police say the burglary suspect was located and captured. They did not identify him, but said he has charges in Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties.

A stolen gun was also recovered from the woods, according to police.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.