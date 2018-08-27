ALMA Awards return after 3 years in agreement with Fuse - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

ALMA Awards return after 3 years in agreement with Fuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The American Latino Media Arts Awards, or ALMAs, will be back this fall after a three-year hiatus in time for the 50th anniversary of UnidosUS, previously known as National Council of La Raza.

Fuse Media has made a multi-year agreement to become the exclusive multiplatform media home of the ALMAs, which has had Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria among its hosts.

Organizers say they will present a re-envisioned show celebrating Latino heritage and leading entertainment and media personalities through an engaging, inclusive format, with more details and a specific date to be announced.

UnidosUS is the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. In 1995 it created the ALMA Awards as a way to promote fair, accurate, and balanced portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

