Turning Point Alabama to open new Pickens Co. location

Turning Point Alabama is opening a new office this week to help even more sexual assault and domestic violence victims.

With nearly 1000 sexual assault calls reported through the crisis hot line in 2016 alone, it was clear for Turning Point staff there was a need to expand their services into other parts of West Alabama.



A grand opening for their new location is at 216 First Street South in Reform this Wednesday August 29th. at 11 a.m.



Turning Point’s executive director Equiller Mahone said most people hear Turning point and think emergency shelter, but they offer so much more.



She said the office will serve as a reminder that free services such as counseling and community education are available.



Mahone said they look forward to planning more community awareness events in the new Reform location once they get settled.



