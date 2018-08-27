Matt: Only a small rain chance today

Starting the work week with dry conditions and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Little muggy and the humidity will hang around for the rest of the week. Today is the first day of classes for UAB and Samford. Temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by noon. We'll see high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Can't rule out an isolated shower or storm today, but I think the majority of us will remain dry. Rain chance only around 10 percent.



If you are heading out to the Barons game tonight, it is looking mostly dry and muggy. Temperatures starting in the lower 80s and cooling down into the mid to upper 70s. Can't rule out an isolated shower or storm but I think we'll stay dry.



Next Big Thing: The bigger story for the last week of August will be the increase in our rain chances come Thursday and Friday. Rain chances going from 20 percent Tuesday to around 50 percent on Thursday. High temperatures climbing into the lower 90s this week with lows in the 70s. Heat indices will likely climb into the upper 90s to near 100. Heat and humidity will likely continue as we head into the weekend and into Labor Day.



You can get the latest forecasts by downloading our WBRC First Alert app. Have a great Monday!

