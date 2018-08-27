Ugandan pop star, government critic Bobi Wine free on bail

By Associated Press



KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) - Ugandan pop star-turned-government critic Bobi Wine has been freed on bail.

The 36-year-old lawmaker, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has been in detention since Aug. 14.

Ssentamu was released by a judge in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu on Monday. He was freed alongside others who are similarly charged with treason for their alleged roles in an incident in which the presidential motorcade was pelted with stones.

Ssentamu was initially charged before a military court with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Those charges were later withdrawn.

Authorities have been under pressure to free Ssentamu, who is challenging the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni.

The jailing of Ssentamu has drawn street protests at home as well as outrage from top musicians around the world.

