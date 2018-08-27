Ugandan pop star, government critic Bobi Wine free on bail - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ugandan pop star, government critic Bobi Wine free on bail

By Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) - Ugandan pop star-turned-government critic Bobi Wine has been freed on bail.

The 36-year-old lawmaker, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has been in detention since Aug. 14.

Ssentamu was released by a judge in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu on Monday. He was freed alongside others who are similarly charged with treason for their alleged roles in an incident in which the presidential motorcade was pelted with stones.

Ssentamu was initially charged before a military court with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Those charges were later withdrawn.

Authorities have been under pressure to free Ssentamu, who is challenging the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni.

The jailing of Ssentamu has drawn street protests at home as well as outrage from top musicians around the world.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

    Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

    Sunday, August 26 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-08-26 23:22:13 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 6:15 AM EDT2018-08-27 10:15:02 GMT
    Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.More >>
    Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.More >>

  • Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

    Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-08-27 04:21:58 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-08-27 10:14:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, a newly-transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts. In a report released on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, researchers at ...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, a newly-transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts. In a report released on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, researchers at ...

    Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.

    More >>

    Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.

    More >>

  • Shooting at esports event raises questions of security

    Shooting at esports event raises questions of security

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-08-27 04:13:33 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 6:13 AM EDT2018-08-27 10:13:24 GMT
    (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, during a video game competition in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday during an online vid...(Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, during a video game competition in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday during an online vid...

    A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.

    More >>

    A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly