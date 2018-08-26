Hydrogen cyanide leak at Cullman Walgreens sends 6 to hospital

Six people have been taken to the hospital after being exposed to a hydrogen cyanide leak in Cullman.More >>
Six people have been taken to the hospital after being exposed to a hydrogen cyanide leak in Cullman.More >>
Experts say that attackers seek out women in vulnerable situations by catching them off guard when a women is running and probably not carrying a weapon.More >>
Experts say that attackers seek out women in vulnerable situations by catching them off guard when a women is running and probably not carrying a weapon.More >>
Scattered rain areas assisted by afternoon and early evening heating will continue the rain chances throughout the period.More >>
Scattered rain areas assisted by afternoon and early evening heating will continue the rain chances throughout the period.More >>
A woman in Brookwood is caught on video stealing donations meant to help pay for the funeral of a recent cancer victim according to Brookwood Police.More >>
A woman in Brookwood is caught on video stealing donations meant to help pay for the funeral of a recent cancer victim according to Brookwood Police.More >>
We are dealing with temps in the 60s to 70s Sunday morning, with fair skies.More >>
We are dealing with temps in the 60s to 70s Sunday morning, with fair skies.More >>