Hydrogen cyanide leak at Cullman Walgreens sends 6 to hospital

Six people have been taken to the hospital after being exposed to a hydrogen cyanide leak in Cullman.

The leak happened at a Walgreens on 2nd Avenue SW.

Officials say a strange smell was coming from a cooler in the store. There were low exposures of hydrogen cyanide.

Of the six people taken to the hospital, officials say four were non-rescue personnel and two were emergency responders.

This story is developing.

