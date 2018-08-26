Fred: Rain chances increase mid-week

Drier air began filtering into east Alabama today with only enough remnant moisture in areas to the south and west available to produce rain possibilities. The southerly wind flow will begin to increase tomorrow although the best moisture supply will remain in areas south of I-20 there could be isolated to scattered rain areas in other locations.

The moisture content of the atmosphere will continue to increase through the end of the week with rain chances increasing first in east Alabama and areas to the south but beginning Wednesday rain chances continue to rise area-wide. This pattern will likely continue through Saturday.

Scattered rain areas assisted by afternoon and early evening heating will continue the rain chances throughout the period. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 92-93 degree range for the beginning of the work-week with overnight lows between 69 and 74.

