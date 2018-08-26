Thanks to a New Jersey principal's work and generous donations, kids who don't have laundry service at home can take care of cleaning up at school.

Mother says 6-year-old son attacked after standing up to friend's bullies

Police say they are planning to get social services involved with the case. (Source: GoFundMe)

Carter English, 6, ended up in the hospital, suffering from numerous injuries including a lacerated eye and a broken arm. (Source: GoFundMe)

OLYMPIA, WA (RNN) – Police are investigating after a mother says her 6-year-old son confronted a group of children for bullying his friend, and the kids began beating him with rocks and sticks.

Carter English, 6, underwent eye surgery Friday for a laceration to his eyeball – one of many injuries the young boy sustained in the alleged beating, KOMO reports.

The boy also suffered a concussion, a broken arm, a fractured elbow and bruises across his head and face, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help Carter and his mother, Dana English.

Police are investigating the attack, which Carter says occurred after he confronted a group of kids around his age at his apartment complex Wednesday.

The 6-year-old says he stood up to the group for bullying his friend.

"They were just bullying him, like beating him up. I just told them to stop... and then they did it to me," Carter told KOMO.

The children allegedly beat Carter with rocks and sticks and rubbed sawdust in his eyes.

"It's been hell," his mother told KOMO. "I haven't slept. I haven't eaten. I can't do anything. I can't even leave his side."

Carter may have to face additional surgeries for doing what he believed in.

“This bullying needs to stop.” Olympia mom says her 6-yr-old was beat up by several kids when he tried to stand up for a friend. He just got out of surgery where doctors sewed his eye back together. #komonews pic.twitter.com/HqBzDcBo4C — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) August 24, 2018

"I really don't know what I’m hoping for other than for people to know that this is not acceptable," English told KOMO. "Bullying is not OK. There’s no reason to bully someone ever."

According to the GoFundMe page, Carter has autism. The website describes him as being very smart with a love of video games and playing with his friends and family.

Police say they are planning to get social services involved with the case, KOMO reports, after identifying a 5-year-old whom they believe started the incident.

The case was presented to the prosecutor's office, they say, but due to the ages of those involved, it will not result in a criminal referral.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.