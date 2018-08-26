First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny skies

We are dealing with temps in the 60s to 70s Sunday morning, with fair skies.

Our "feels like" temperatures are expected to be a few notches higher today and as we head into next week. Look for highs near 92 today, with mostly sunny skies and only have a slight chance of a shower.

Isolated rain chances continue through midweek with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid-70s



Thursday and Friday bring our best chance of getting wet. Look for a 40-to-50 percent chance of rain on both days.



Spotty showers will take us into next weekend.



I hope you have a happy Sunday!

