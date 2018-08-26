'Who steals a cheese grater?': KY man tries to burgle cousin at gunpoint

Pope Francis arrives Saturday in Ireland, ground zero of the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis, with the institution under fire across the globe for its systemic failures to protect children from rapists or punish...More >>
Pope Francis arrives Saturday in Ireland, ground zero of the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis, with the institution under fire across the globe for its systemic failures to protect children from rapists or punish bishops who hid the crimes.More >>
Sen. John McCain has died at the age of 81. Many friends and colleagues were quick to express their condolences to the family of the longtime senator, onetime GOP presidential nominee, and war hero.More >>
Sen. John McCain has died at the age of 81. Many friends and colleagues were quick to express their condolences to the family of the longtime senator, onetime GOP presidential nominee, and war hero.More >>
The suspect is charged with receiving stolen property and being a convicted felon with a firearm.More >>
The suspect is charged with receiving stolen property and being a convicted felon with a firearm.More >>
President Trump appears increasingly isolated and frustrated as the investigations that have dogged his presidency cross the red line he once set.More >>
President Trump appears increasingly isolated and frustrated as the investigations that have dogged his presidency cross the red line he once set.More >>
The father’s lawyer claims the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors say that conflicts with the fact that the victim was shot in the back of the head.More >>
The father’s lawyer claims the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors say that conflicts with the fact that the victim was shot in the back of the head.More >>