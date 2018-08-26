Father accused of fatally shooting son after argument about cleaning his room

The victims were current and former students of the two schools who were playing football against each other on Friday night.More >>
The victims were current and former students of the two schools who were playing football against each other on Friday night.More >>
President Trump appears increasingly isolated and frustrated as the investigations that have dogged his presidency cross the red line he once set.More >>
President Trump appears increasingly isolated and frustrated as the investigations that have dogged his presidency cross the red line he once set.More >>
Pope Francis arrives Saturday in Ireland, ground zero of the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis, with the institution under fire across the globe for its systemic failures to protect children from rapists or punish...More >>
Pope Francis arrives Saturday in Ireland, ground zero of the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis, with the institution under fire across the globe for its systemic failures to protect children from rapists or punish bishops who hid the crimes.More >>
The father’s lawyer claims the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors say that conflicts with the fact that the victim was shot in the back of the head.More >>
The father’s lawyer claims the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors say that conflicts with the fact that the victim was shot in the back of the head.More >>
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.More >>
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.More >>
Sen. John McCain has died at the age of 81. Many friends and colleagues were quick to express their condolences to the family of the longtime senator, onetime GOP presidential nominee, and war hero.More >>
Sen. John McCain has died at the age of 81. Many friends and colleagues were quick to express their condolences to the family of the longtime senator, onetime GOP presidential nominee, and war hero.More >>