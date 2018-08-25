Former Bama football player adds another UFC win

Former Alabama football player turned UFC fighter Eryk Anders picked up another big win tonight.
Anders improved his record to 11-1 with a knock-out win against Tim Williams in a bout in Lincoln, Neb. The win, sparked by a brutal left kick, came late in the third round.
What a knockout, @erykanders' a bad dude. pic.twitter.com/DmcohvjUgF— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 26, 2018
