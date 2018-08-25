Former Bama football player adds another UFC win - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Former Bama football player adds another UFC win

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
(Source: UFC/Twitter) (Source: UFC/Twitter)
LINCOLN, AL (WBRC) -

Former Alabama football player turned UFC fighter Eryk Anders picked up another big win tonight.

Anders improved his record to 11-1 with a knock-out win against Tim Williams in a bout in Lincoln, Neb. The win, sparked by a brutal left kick, came late in the third round.

