Hoover QB shines in season-opening win over Pinson Valley

Robby Ashford had no problem on Saturday transitioning into the starting quarterback role for Hoover High.

The sophomore threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns on 20-for-27 passing to lead the Bucs to a 52-14 win over Pinson Valley.

Hoover, the defending Class 7A champions, took an early lead against defending Class 6A champion Pinson Valley and never looked back.

George Pickens led Hoover in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards and two scores.

