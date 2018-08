By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Cedar Grove, Ga. 34, Hewitt-Trussville 30

Hoover 52, Pinson Valley 14

Mobile Christian 41, Pelahatchie, Miss. 29

Pike Road 68, Calhoun 0

Westlake, Ga. 45, Sidney Lanier 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.