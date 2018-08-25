'Voice of Wenonah Sports' dies in motorcycle accident

"The Voice of Wenonah Sports" died in an motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton said there was a fatal accident in the 300 block of Center Street N around 4:30 a.m. Wenonah coach Emmanuel Bell confirms that Calvin "Big C" Benford was the victim.

Benford, 54, was the PA announcer for football and both basketball teams. He was also a part-time comedian.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.