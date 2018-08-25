Hawaii shuts out Georgia 3-0 to move to LLWS title game - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hawaii shuts out Georgia 3-0 to move to LLWS title game

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Honolulu, Hawaii's Aukai Kea delivers in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game against Peachtree City, Georgia at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug....
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Peachtree City, Georgia's Connor Riggs-Soper delivers in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game against Honolulu, Hawaii at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Satur...

By PATRICK BURNS
Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) - Aukai Kea struck out 15 while throwing a complete game as Hawaii went ahead on a pinch-hit single by John De la Cruz and defeated Georgia 3-0 to advance to the Little League World Series championship on Saturday.

De la Cruz's hit broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Hawaii added the game's final two runs in the fifth, on an RBI triple from Bruce Boucher, followed by Jace Souza's run-scoring single.

Eight days after striking out 10 Georgia batters in 6 1/3 shutout innings, Kea struck out the side in three of the first four innings Saturday, and a batter in all six.

Hawaii, the U.S. champion, will play South Korea on Sunday after the Asia-Pacific regional champs defeated Japan 2-1 earlier in the day.

Over two games at the double-elimination tournament, Georgia played 17 innings against Hawaii but was held scoreless. Much of that was due to Kea, who also hit a walk-off, two-run homer to end the teams' 11-inning game last week.

