Kyle Pavone, vocalist for We Came as Romans, dead at 28 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kyle Pavone, vocalist for We Came as Romans, dead at 28

By The Associated Press

The metalcore band We Came as Romans says vocalist Kyle Pavone has died at 28.

The Troy, Michigan, group tweeted about the death Saturday, saying: "Kyle's tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing." The death was confirmed by a band publicist, Amy Sciarretto. No further details about the cause were released.

A group of friends founded the band under another name in 2005. Pavone joined in 2008. The group's 2013 album, "Tracing Back Roots," hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and No. 1 on Billboard's independent album chart.

A week ago, Pavone tweeted a line from the band's song "Promise Me": "Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes."

