Fred: Clear, mild conditions return Saturday night

An area of low pressure over south Alabama is allowing just enough lift to produce a few showers and thunderstorms with just enough moisture creeping north to produce a few showers in southwest Alabama.

Mostly clear, mild conditions return tonight with lows ranging from 74 in west Alabama to 68 in the north and east.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to be dominant over the southeast tomorrow and again Monday which will maintain our mostly dry conditions with the only significant rain chances in counties to the south.

For the Tuesday through Friday period we are expecting a gradual increase in moisture and rain chances with the best increases coming in east Alabama and again to the south Tuesday and Wednesday with better rain chances across the region Thursday and Friday.

