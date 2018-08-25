Browns' Josh Gordon cleared by NFL for practices, games - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Browns' Josh Gordon cleared by NFL for practices, games

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The NFL has cleared Josh Gordon's route to the field.

Gordon, whose career has been derailed by drug and alcohol addictions, "can return to all activities, including games," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Saturday.

Gordon is not expected to participate in any drills for a few days, but could be practicing early next week. Coach Hue Jackson hopes the 27-year-old receiver can play in this week's exhibition finale against Detroit and possibly in the Sept. 9 opener against Pittsburgh.

The team said Gordon will speak to the media Monday.

The former Pro Bowler took part in the team's pre-practice walk-through on the field after the Browns removed Gordon from the active/non-football injury list.

Gordon had been limited to watching from the sideline and working with team trainers since returning on Aug. 24 from a three-week, self-imposed absence.

He left the Browns before training camp opened to receive treatment as part of his recovery. Gordon has missed most of the past four seasons because of violations of the NFL's substance abuse program.

Jackson said Friday that Gordon has entered "phase 2" of the plan to have him rejoin team activities. The coach wants to make sure he is physically and mentally fit to handle his job after playing in just 10 games since 2013.

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey said it was great to see Gordon take more positive steps.

"He just brings that energy back," Kirksey said. "I was excited to see him. We all know what Josh can do and I'm just ready for when he gets back to the next step or whatever he's got to do - and just get in that equipment.

"I want to see him excel. He's a talented young man. He has God-given ability and we're fully behind him. I know the things he's capable of doing and I'm just excited to see him get the opportunity to go showcase his talent and the proper steps he needs to take to be fully ready."

___

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

